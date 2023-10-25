Your Life
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home

Two people were found shot at a home on 81st Drive, near 83rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road, just after 8 a.m.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:36 AM MST|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:46 AM MST
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) Detectives are investigating a murder-suicide after a married couple was found shot to death at their home in north Peoria Wednesday morning. Police have since identified the deceased as 50-year-old Elizabeth Grewell and 62-year-old William Grewell.

Officers and fire crews were dispatched to a home on 81st Drive, near 83rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road, around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Inside, officers found two people dead from gunshot wounds. Peoria police say William shot Elizabeth before turning the gun on himself.

According to court records, Elizabeth filed for divorce earlier this month, but it was not yet finalized and police say they were still living together. The investigation is ongoing.

