I-17 speed limit officially raised to 65 mph in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After conducting an independent study and getting feedback from the public, it’s official: the Arizona Department of Transportation says the speed limit on Interstate 17 is being raised from 55 to 65 miles per hour through an eight-mile stretch in Phoenix.

ADOT says increasing the limit will better reflect the speed of traffic south of Peoria Avenue to the I-10 “Split” interchange in the greater Phoenix area. In part, ADOT says that the new speed limit will likely “improve compliance, providing an effective tool for law enforcement.” It also means that more drivers can travel closer at the same speeds, making the roadway safer. The speed limit on all other interstate highways in Maricopa County is at least 65 mph. In addition, about 75 percent of respondents in a public survey supported raising the speed limit to 65 mph.

“We don’t expect there to be a big change in driver behavior as a result of changing the speed limit,” ADOT spokesperson Doug Nintzel said. “Most drivers are already going say between 65 and 70 miles per hour comfortably along that stretch of the I-17. And that’s what we are looking for, what speed are drivers going comfortably. The speed that most drivers would drive comfortably with, that they would find reasonable.”

Arizona’s Family reported in September about a new law, SB 1102, that requires a speed limit of at least 65 mph on any interstate in counties with at least 3 million, including Maricopa County. SB 1102 also stipulates that a lower speed limit can be set if certain conditions are met, including: A lower limit is deemed necessary based on an independent engineering study or roadway assessment; the overall system capacity and mobility along the freeway will not be reduced; and/or an opportunity for public input is provided.

The new speed limit takes effect when ADOT replaces the current signs, which is expected by the end of the month. In the meantime, ADOT wants to remind drivers that until the signs change, 55 mph is the speed limit, and you could be cited.

