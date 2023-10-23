Teen boy in critical condition after shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenager is hospitalized after being shot in west Phoenix on Sunday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 57th Avenue and Hazelwood Street. Officers arrived and found a teen boy who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say so far, no suspects have been identified or contacted. Detectives are responding to the scene to investigate what led to the shooting.

