Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Teen boy in critical condition after shooting in west Phoenix

Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 57th Avenue and Hazelwood Street.
Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 57th Avenue and Hazelwood Street.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenager is hospitalized after being shot in west Phoenix on Sunday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 57th Avenue and Hazelwood Street. Officers arrived and found a teen boy who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say so far, no suspects have been identified or contacted. Detectives are responding to the scene to investigate what led to the shooting.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
According to the Smithsonian, the totoaba are called the "Cocaine of the Sea" for their high...
Customs officers in Arizona seize $1 million worth of popular endangered fish
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Flagstaff parents die in head-on crash, three kids survive
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
The woman claims it took DoorDash 40 minutes to tell her about the contaminated food.
Phoenix-area woman sues after DoorDash driver reportedly performs sexual act on her food

Latest News

The artists said they never suspected anything until the rumor mill started churning.
Arizona artists feel tricked by Halloween convention promoter
Yaaliyah Jackson, 18, was arrested for second-degree murder for the death of Zsolt Csaszar.
18-year-old man arrested for stabbing death at south Phoenix apartment
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating what led to the crash.
Border patrol agents in critical condition after truck crashes into checkpoint near Yuma
“I think drag has sort of become a villain for some reason because, like you said, it’s...
Phoenix pride parade more meaningful after anti-LGBTQ legislative push