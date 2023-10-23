Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Police find getaway car used in escape of 4 Georgia inmates

Officials say the men climbed through a damaged window and fence before driving away in a Dodge Challenger. (WANF)
By Hope Dean and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:53 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Police have found the car that four Bibb County Detention Center inmates used to escape from the facility, WANF reports.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office’s criminal intelligence and special response team units found the blue Dodge Challenger in a Biomat USA parking lot in Macon. Sheriff David Davis said he appreciates community tips and every lead is being investigated.

The inmates escaped on Oct. 16.

On Wednesday, FBI Atlanta announced the reward money for information had increased by thousands of dollars. Combined with rewards from Macon Regional Crime Stoppers, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service, the total reward amount is now $73,000.

The escaped inmates include:

  • Joey Fournier, 52, who was being held for murder. He is described as a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. The combined reward amount is $17,000.
  • Marc Kerry Anderson, 24, who was being held for aggravated assault. He is described as a Black man with dreadlocks. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. The combined reward amount is $17,000.
  • Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, who was being detained by the U.S. Marshals. He is described as a Black man with braids. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. The combined reward amount is $22,000.
  • Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, who was being detained for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm. He is described as a Black man with black hair. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. The combined reward amount is $17,000.

Officials say the men climbed through a damaged window and fence before driving away in the Dodge Challenger.

Police ask anyone with information on the escapees to call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 (1-877-926-8332). You can also submit a tip online or on the U.S. Marshals Service’s tips app.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
According to the Smithsonian, the totoaba are called the "Cocaine of the Sea" for their high...
Customs officers in Arizona seize $1 million worth of popular endangered fish
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Flagstaff parents die in head-on crash, three kids survive
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
The woman claims it took DoorDash 40 minutes to tell her about the contaminated food.
Phoenix-area woman sues after DoorDash driver reportedly performs sexual act on her food

Latest News

A Palestinian talks on the phone in by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of...
Israel ramps up strikes on Gaza as US advises delaying ground offensive to allow talks on captives
A competitive dancer returns to the dance floor after having lost both of his legs. (WKMG,...
Dancer who lost both legs returns to ballroom
File - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
Autoworkers add key Stellantis pickup truck plant to strikes, shutting down big profit center
An ambulance transporting a 17-year-old boy who was shot turned over after it was involved with...
Rollover crash involving ambulance leaves 5 hurt, intersection closed in north Phoenix
FILE - Bobi, the dog from Portugal recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest,...
World’s oldest dog dies at age 31