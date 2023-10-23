Your Life
Off-roading fundraiser raises over $50k for breast cancer charity in Prescott

Off-road thrill-seekers in Prescott turned their fun into a fundraiser for battling breast cancer.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:23 AM MST
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Thrillseekers of off-roading turned their fun into a successful fundraiser! It’s Something Good when folks go out donating tens of thousands of dollars for those battling breast cancer.

This past weekend, over 60 off-road vehicles got together at the Summit 4X4 headquarters in Prescott for the Trails 4 Tatas event. Several different runs took place, varying in their level of difficulty. After hitting the trails, folks enjoyed a little festival with a silent auction. In the end, over $55,000 was raised.

The best part: Every dollar of the proceeds will be donated to the Baskin Breast Care Center at Yavapai Regional Medical Center. The money will go directly to support and care for those undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Trails 4 Tatas has raised over $200,000 over the past five years. So, thank you to everyone who took part in the event and for doing Something Good!

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

