Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Maryvale couple discovers dead body near canal by their home

It’s not clear if the man was killed where he was found near 67th and Turney Avenue or if he...
It’s not clear if the man was killed where he was found near 67th and Turney Avenue or if he was possibly dropped there.(Courtesy of Lorraine Petty)
By Micaela Marshall
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:18 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley couple made a brutal discovery near their home on Sunday morning. A man was found dead near a canal by 67th and Turney Avenues, and Phoenix detectives are looking for answers.

It was a shocking and disturbing situation for Howard Petty. He said he was driving home Sunday morning after working a night shift when he saw something lying near a canal. As he got closer, he realized it was a body, so he rushed home to wake his wife, Lorraine, to tell her what he found.

The scene was gruesome. Lorraine took pictures after she called 911 around 8 a.m. on Sunday. The Pettys said the victim was partially naked. Lorraine described him as badly beaten and said his head looked like a red balloon and his eyes were swollen shut.

“White male, no shirt. He had one sock on one foot, no shoe or a sock on the other foot and his face was all swollen and bloody like he’s been beaten up. His hand was swollen, you know, he was in a bad shape,” said Lorraine. “I think he’d been there for a little while because there were a lot of flies and a stench of death was around there,” said Howard.

It’s not clear if the man was killed where he was found near 67th and Turney Avenue or if he was possibly dropped there.

The Pettys said they did see some beer bottles near the scene, but we don’t know if that is related. The couple hopes whoever is responsible is caught, and the police can identify the victim soon.

The Pettys said they hear gunshots in their neighborhood often and are concerned about violent crime in their area. Arizona’s Family will keep you posted on the homicide investigation.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
According to the Smithsonian, the totoaba are called the "Cocaine of the Sea" for their high...
Customs officers in Arizona seize $1 million worth of popular endangered fish
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Flagstaff parents die in head-on crash, three kids survive
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
The woman claims it took DoorDash 40 minutes to tell her about the contaminated food.
Phoenix-area woman sues after DoorDash driver reportedly performs sexual act on her food

Latest News

The artists said they never suspected anything until the rumor mill started churning.
Arizona artists feel tricked by Halloween convention promoter
Phoenix police were called to a shooting near 57th Avenue and Hazelwood Street.
Teen boy in critical condition after shooting in west Phoenix
Yaaliyah Jackson, 18, was arrested for second-degree murder for the death of Zsolt Csaszar.
18-year-old man arrested for stabbing death at south Phoenix apartment
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating what led to the crash.
Border patrol agents in critical condition after truck crashes into checkpoint near Yuma
“I think drag has sort of become a villain for some reason because, like you said, it’s...
Phoenix pride parade more meaningful after anti-LGBTQ legislative push