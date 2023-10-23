Maryvale couple discovers dead body near canal by their home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley couple made a brutal discovery near their home on Sunday morning. A man was found dead near a canal by 67th and Turney Avenues, and Phoenix detectives are looking for answers.

It was a shocking and disturbing situation for Howard Petty. He said he was driving home Sunday morning after working a night shift when he saw something lying near a canal. As he got closer, he realized it was a body, so he rushed home to wake his wife, Lorraine, to tell her what he found.

The scene was gruesome. Lorraine took pictures after she called 911 around 8 a.m. on Sunday. The Pettys said the victim was partially naked. Lorraine described him as badly beaten and said his head looked like a red balloon and his eyes were swollen shut.

“White male, no shirt. He had one sock on one foot, no shoe or a sock on the other foot and his face was all swollen and bloody like he’s been beaten up. His hand was swollen, you know, he was in a bad shape,” said Lorraine. “I think he’d been there for a little while because there were a lot of flies and a stench of death was around there,” said Howard.

It’s not clear if the man was killed where he was found near 67th and Turney Avenue or if he was possibly dropped there.

The Pettys said they did see some beer bottles near the scene, but we don’t know if that is related. The couple hopes whoever is responsible is caught, and the police can identify the victim soon.

The Pettys said they hear gunshots in their neighborhood often and are concerned about violent crime in their area. Arizona’s Family will keep you posted on the homicide investigation.

