Man dies after being hit by a car in Phoenix

File image(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:59 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has died after he was hit by a car in Phoenix Sunday night. Police were called to 24th Street and McDowell Road around 7:30 p.m. where they found a man, since identified as 41-year-old Jose Aranda Chavarria, with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the car stayed in the area and police do not believe impairment played a factor in the collision. Witnesses say Chavarria was crossing 24th Street, just north of McDowell Road, but not at the crosswalk. He was hit by the car as he was walking.

Detectives are investigating the accident.

