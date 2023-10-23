Man dead after shooting in parking lot of north Phoenix shopping district

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has died following a shooting Sunday night in north Phoenix. Police have identified him as 31-year-old Abashe Agwuazim Mathis.

Police were called to the shooting around 10:20 p.m. near 54th and High streets in the parking lot of the High Street shopping district, less than a mile east of Desert Ridge Marketplace. When officers arrived, they found Mathis with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

According to officers at the scene, Mathis and a woman were walking to their car when another vehicle pulled up and shot the man. Police have not yet released details on the suspects or the car they were in, but additional information is expected to be released later in the day.

The area remained closed off Monday morning as detectives investigated the shooting.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.