Rollover crash involving ambulance leaves 5 hurt, intersection closed in north Phoenix

An ambulance transporting a 17-year-old boy who was shot turned over after it was involved with...
An ambulance transporting a 17-year-old boy who was shot turned over after it was involved with a crash around 2 a.m. in north Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:06 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A major intersection in Phoenix is closed Monday morning as police investigate a crash involving a Maricopa ambulance that sent five people to the hospital.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of 7th Street and Northern Avenue, involving an ambulance and a black sedan. The ambulance, which rolled onto its side, was carrying a 17-year-old shooting victim. Those first on the scene say they saw several people being transported to the hospital from the flipped ambulance, and a man had to be rescued from the sedan.

Of the five people taken to the hospital, four are in serious condition including the 17-year-old, a man in his 20s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 40s. The fifth person, a man in his 30s, was transported in stable condition.

As of 7:15 a.m., the intersection is still closed as detectives investigate what led up to the crash. Drivers should avoid the area.

