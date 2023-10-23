Your Life
End of the triple digits for metro Phoenix, with cooler weather to take its place

Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 5 p.m. for Sunday, 10/22/2023.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:08 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the end of the triple digits… at least for a while! The high pressure that has been keeping the area above average temperatures has moved east, and in its place will be a low pressure with some cooler air at the beginning of the work week. We could also see some rain action from the remnants of Hurricane Norma later this week.

On Monday, our highs will drop into the upper 80s, and we will stay in the 80s for the rest of the week. It will also be a breezy day. On Tuesday afternoon, depending on how quickly Hurricane Norma dies down, we could see some light rain in the afternoon. Rain chances will sit around 20%. We will continue to have a chance for much-needed rain through Thursday. Next weekend, the temperature will be in the upper 80s with clear skies.

As for the high country like Flagstaff and Payson, highs for Sunday will start in the 70s, but that low pressure will drop the highs into the 60s by the early start of the week, making for cooler temps up in the mountains.

We will be keeping our eyes on the chances of rain this week for the mountain areas as there’s a chance the rain and wind could knock off the change in the leaves. So far, we aren’t tracking anything too heavy for the high country, so you could get another weekend of seeing the leaves change.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

