Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Dancer who lost both legs returns to ballroom

A competitive dancer returns to the dance floor after having lost both of his legs. (WKMG, RAFAEL CASTELLANO, CHOREOGRAPHER MICHAEL MCCRARY, CNN)
By WKMG staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:57 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKMG) - A dancer in Florida is back on the dance floor after losing both of his legs in a battle with meningitis.

He’s already taking part in a new dance music video and says the future is bright.

“I had a vision that I’m going to do all the things that I wanted to do, and it’s just been so rewarding,” Rafael Castellano said.

Castellano is all smiles and says he’s grateful.

“It’s the first time I’ve been dancing on my prosthetics, so it’s really exciting,” he said.

The competitive ballroom dancer battled a meningitis infection last year, causing his legs to be amputated.

He spoke with WKMG in September after undergoing several surgeries. Now, his road to recovery has led him back to his passion.

“I’ve been dancing since the age of 5 and to have lost my legs about a year ago, it was a hard thing to do; I’m not going to lie,” Castellano said. “There were moments where I just wanted to give up, but I knew in my heart I would be here one day.”

Video shows him practicing for the music video soon to be released on social media.

He learned the moves in just two days from director and choreographer Michael McCrary.

“We are doing a dance music video retelling of ‘I’ve Had the Time of My Life’ from ‘Dirty Dancing,’” McCrary said. “It’s hard not to hold back tears when you’re in the rehearsal process, because it really is truly an incredible testimony and an incredible thing to see.”

It’s personal for McCrary, who said he suffered a leg infection back in college.

“I was able to keep it, and doctors were able to find a way to get (the infection) out of my system,” he said.

Castellano said his message to other people facing obstacles is to not let fear get in the way.

“Life is going to throw many things at you, and it’s your choice to decide how you want to react to it,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
The woman claims it took DoorDash 40 minutes to tell her about the contaminated food.
Phoenix-area woman sues after DoorDash driver reportedly performs sexual act on her food
Phoenix police say a man was targeted when he was shot and killed in a parking lot in the High...
Man dead after shooting in parking lot of north Phoenix shopping district

Latest News

Families are mourning those killed in the Lewiston shooting. (Source: WBZ/ARTHUR BARNARD/JOSEPH...
Mainers mourn victims, deal with tragedy
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel strikes outskirts of Gaza City during second ground raid in as many days
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 30, 2023....
Her 6-year-old son shot his teacher. Now she is being sentenced for child neglect
People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle...
Volunteer youth bowling coach and ‘hero’ bar manager are among the Maine shooting victims
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., watches on the House floor at the Capitol in Washington,...
George Santos faces arraignment on new fraud indictment in New York