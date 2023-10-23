Cooler weather finally arrives in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A big weather pattern shift is underway for Arizona. This past weekend was likely our last dose of real heat for a while, with triple digits in the rearview now for 2023.

High pressure has been replaced by a trough of low pressure dropping down through California. This will bring cooler and breezy conditions to Arizona today. In the Valley, highs will climb to about 89 degrees on Monday, and to the mid-80s through Wednesday.

The low will likely push by to our south on Tuesday and Wednesday. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast for higher elevations, mostly in eastern Arizona. The Valley will stay dry.

A second storm system is likely to push across the west later this week, bringing another shot of cool air to the region. This system also looks fairly dry and brings only a slight chance of showers to the higher elevations. The Valley will see temperatures fall from the upper 80s Friday to around 80 for a high on Sunday. Morning temperatures drop to the 50s and 60s around the Valley this week.

