Border patrol agents in critical condition after truck crashes into checkpoint near Yuma

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating what led to the crash.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating what led to the crash.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents are in critical condition after officials say a pickup truck crashed into a checkpoint near Yuma on Saturday.

Officials say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at a Border Patrol checkpoint on I-8 between Wellton and Yuma, Arizona. Multiple agencies, including the Arizona Department of Public Safety, FBI, DHS Office of Inspector General and the CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility, responded to the scene. Officials say the injured agents were taken to a hospital for treatment and were then flown to Phoenix for more advanced care.

The U.S. Border Patrol says they would like to thank all the first responders and trauma personnel who assisted in delivering lifesaving care to everyone involved and thank those for supporting their agents and families during this time. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating what led to the crash.

The crash happened at a checkpoint on I-8 between Wellton and Yuma, Arizona.
The crash happened at a checkpoint on I-8 between Wellton and Yuma, Arizona.(Arizona's Family)

