Arizona artists feel tricked by Halloween convention promoter

The artists said they never suspected anything until the rumor mill started churning.
The artists said they never suspected anything until the rumor mill started churning.(Arizona's Family)
By Casey Torres
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:59 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of vendors who paid hundreds of dollars for a spot at the 1st Annual Atomic Monster Weekend scheduled at the Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West from Oct. 27-29 believe the organizer has tricked them.

Arizona’s Family talked with Chas Bagy, an artist from Tucson, and Toivo Mikkola, an artist from Mesa. They both said the organizer reached out to them last year. Bagy and Mikkola said they paid $450 for a table at the event.

“It was shaping up to be huge, at least 25 celebrities and I have a least of probably 20 vendors. Just the people that I know personally that have reached out,” said Mikkola.

They never suspected anything until the rumor mill started churning. “About six months into this, we started hearing rumblings that this guy has done this before. He’s taken people’s money. He disappears. The shows never happen,” said Bagy.

The event’s webpage is no longer working, but tickets are still available on other sites. Bagy said he called the venue and was told the convention’s organizer canceled.

Arizona’s Family called the hotel. An employee confirmed the event was no longer in the books. “I mean, initial reaction was anger--like rage. I was pretty pissed, but now I’m just kind of heartbroken a little bit. Not to sound dramatic, but I know a lot of the people involved,” said Mikkola.

Bagy shared a screenshot from one of the organizer’s social media posts with our crew. The organizer said he is pushing the event to next year in April due to a family emergency. He also claimed he is not stealing anyone’s money.

Vendors who said they’ve been trying to get a hold of the organizer for answers but are only being ghosted don’t buy that. “I’ve already said goodbye to the money, at this point, this isn’t about that,” said Bagy. “It’s the principle.”

Bagy and Mikkola said they’ve heard the promoter also goes by different names. Some vendors are contacting police, and others have filed complaints to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. Arizona’s Family reached out to the organizer Sunday afternoon but did not hear back.

