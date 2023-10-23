Your Life
18-year-old man arrested for stabbing death at south Phoenix apartment

Yaaliyah Jackson, 18, was arrested for second-degree murder for the death of Zsolt Csaszar.
Yaaliyah Jackson, 18, was arrested for second-degree murder for the death of Zsolt Csaszar.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:41 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a man to death at a Phoenix apartment complex on Saturday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a stabbing near Central Avenue and Dobbins Road, where they found 53-year-old Zsolt Csaszar dead at the apartment complex. Police had detained 18-year-old Yaaliyah Jackson at the scene.

Detectives investigated the stabbing and on Sunday said they had arrested Jackson for the second-degree murder of Csaszar. Police have not said what led to the stabbing or how Jackson and Csaszar knew each other.

