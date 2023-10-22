Woman rescued after falling into 15-foot well in Mohave County

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is recovering from injuries after falling into a well in Mohave County early Saturday morning.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue got a call about a 68-year-old woman who had fallen into a hand-dug 15-foot well and was injured. Technical rope rescue teams from Golden Valley Fire and Search and Rescue responded to the well near the Richardson Townsite near Union Pass, just off Highway 68 in the Black Mountains.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue says the dry well was approximately 4 feet wide and 15 feet deep. A rescuer lowered into the well to give the woman some medical aid, and then crews set up an Arizona Vortex to help raise the woman out of the well. She was then taken to a medical helicopter for additional evaluation.

