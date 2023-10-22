A weather pattern change brings temperatures in the 80s

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Sunday everyone! Our 7-day forecast has no more triple digits in it!

We are tracking a nice cool down as we head into a brand-new week. A low-pressure system will pass by the region over the next couple of days, and this will kick up the wind on Monday. It will also bring cooler air with it. We go from 95 degrees Sunday to 90 degrees Monday and 80-degree high temperatures Tuesday through the weekend!

When it comes to any rain associated with this system — plus remnants from what was Hurricane Norma — it looks like rain chances will stay confined to the higher terrain across the eastern portion of the state. Because this system is tracking slightly further west, our rain chances have gone down for Phoenix. Models show the best chance is around 10% from Monday night through Wednesday morning in eastern Arizona.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.