Police asking for help after man found dead in north Phoenix

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities are asking for help from the public after a man was found shot to death in north Phoenix on Friday. Just after 3 a.m., officers found a man with several gunshot wounds in the road near 19th Avenue and Bell Road. He died at the scene, police said.

Details on what led up to the shooting are still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. Police say all callers will remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

