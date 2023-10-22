Police asking for help after man found dead in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities are asking for help from the public after a man was found shot to death in north Phoenix on Friday. Just after 3 a.m., officers found a man with several gunshot wounds in the road near 19th Avenue and Bell Road. He died at the scene, police said.

Details on what led up to the shooting are still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. Police say all callers will remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.