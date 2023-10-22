Phoenix pride has deeper meaning this year for drag queens

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The festival celebrating all versions of love is taking over Phoenix for the 41st annual Phoenix Pride. On top of the live music and activities honoring the LGBTQ-plus community, the parade also serves as a time when allies can go to show their support.

Some other familiar faces may be extra visible this pride weekend like longtime Phoenix drag queen Barbara Seville. Though some believe drag dates back to the era of Shakespeare performances — when women’s roles were played by men — lately, drag has been under scrutiny. Last year, a bill was introduced by Arizona GOP lawmakers that would make it a felony to bring a minor to a drag show. The bill brought widespread criticism from the LGBTQ+ community, where drag brunches and daytime drag library readings are common.

This year, Richard Stevens, known as drag queen Barbara Seville, said the pride festival is extra special for drag queens after months of being under fire. Arizona’s Family sat down with Stevens, who says pride festivals give drag queens a chance to stand strong in their artistry and educate others on what drag really is.

“I think drag has sort of become a villain for some reason because, like you said, it’s misunderstood,” he said. “But like you said, drag is an expression. It’s like music to me. Some people who can’t express themselves in words can express themselves through drums, or by writing poetry. Drag is just another form of expression.”

Stevens also got the chance to testify on Capitol Hill to educate others on drag and says that experience was very meaningful to him.

If you want to come out to the parade, it starts at 10 a.m. between 3rd Street and Thomas Thomas Road, ending at Indian School Road. You can expect fun music, singing and dancing, and lots of celebrating.

