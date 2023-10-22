Motorcyclist dead after crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in north Phoenix on Saturday morning.

Around 10 a.m., Phoenix police were called to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle near Cave Creek and Cactus Roads. Officers arrived and found 25-year-old Omar Santos-Marquez in critical condition. He died at the scene.

Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are investigating what led to the crash.

