Motorcyclist dead after crash in north Phoenix
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:52 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in north Phoenix on Saturday morning.
Around 10 a.m., Phoenix police were called to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle near Cave Creek and Cactus Roads. Officers arrived and found 25-year-old Omar Santos-Marquez in critical condition. He died at the scene.
Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are investigating what led to the crash.
