Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Motorcyclist dead after crash in north Phoenix

Police were called to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle near Cave Creek and Cactus Roads.
Police were called to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle near Cave Creek and Cactus Roads.(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:52 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in north Phoenix on Saturday morning.

Around 10 a.m., Phoenix police were called to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle near Cave Creek and Cactus Roads. Officers arrived and found 25-year-old Omar Santos-Marquez in critical condition. He died at the scene.

Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are investigating what led to the crash.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
According to the Smithsonian, the totoaba are called the "Cocaine of the Sea" for their high...
Customs officers in Arizona seize $1 million worth of popular endangered fish
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Flagstaff parents die in head-on crash, three kids survive
NASA will be using the eclipse as an opportunity to study the dynamics of our atmosphere.
Northern Arizona excited to see ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse
Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona

Latest News

Phoenix Fire was called to the Arizona Jazz Festival near 53rd and High Streets.
Woman hospitalized, multiple people treated for heat-related illness at Arizona Jazz Festival
Police are investigating what led to the accident.
Man dead after being hit by train in Flagstaff
ADOT said public input was a big factor in their 2050 long-range transportation plan.
ADOT approves 25-year transportation plan
Police arrived at a condominium complex around 3 a.m. near 19th Avenue and Morningside Drive,...
Man found dead in Phoenix apartment after a shooting