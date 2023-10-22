Missing woman found dead by hikers north of Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The body of a woman reported missing was recovered Saturday morning after being found by hikers north of Lake Havasu City. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman as 46-year-old Melinda Oakeson.

The hikers called the sheriff’s office Friday around 5 p.m., saying they saw someone they couldn’t reach while near Craggy Wash. The hikers said the person looked like they needed help or could have been dead. A search and rescue team went out and was able to determine that the person was deceased. However, they couldn’t recover her body due to the terrain being steep and rugged until Saturday morning.

A team first tried using rope to pull Oakeson up but later used a Department of Public Safety helicopter out of Kingman to fly her body out of the area.

RECOVERY: NEAR A MOUNTAIN PEAK OFF CRAGGY WASH, NORTH OF LAKE HAVASU CITY Just before 5pm Friday (10/20) evening, the... Posted by Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue on Saturday, October 21, 2023

