Loved ones of road traffic controller killed on the job in Mesa honor his life

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Family, friends and coworkers of Jason Nugent held a memorial service Saturday morning to honor his life. “Today, I feel broken,” said Cameron Nugent, Jason’s brother.

For Jason’s memorial, orange traffic cones were placed near Main Street and Greenfield Road in Mesa. Loved ones shared good memories with him. However, it was hard for others to be there. “It was heartbreaking, you know, cause that’s where it happened,” said Jason’s sister, Brianna Nugent.

Jason was out working as a traffic controller on Tuesday when police said a driver trying to avoid hitting a car swerved into the work zone and plowed into Jason. He was rushed to a hospital, but doctors couldn’t save him.

“That’s the thing too. He wasn’t harming (anyone). He wasn’t doing anything wrong at the time. He was providing for his family. That’s all he was trying to do,” said Cameron.

Cameron and Brianna said Jason loved his job. It was also how he provided for his wife and two little girls. They are hurting for them but are offering their support. A GoFundMe has been set up to help his wife cover funeral costs.

All Cameron and Brianna can do now is hold on to the memories they have with their big brother, Bubby, as they would call Jason. “I just feel blessed to be touched by someone so amazing. Honestly, he was one of a kind,” said Cameron.

Cameron said he was Jason’s shadow, always following him wherever he went. Both he and Brianna said they looked up to Jason and were proud of the man he became. “I love Jason, and it’s sad that I’m never going to see my best friends,” said Cameron.

They don’t want other families to go through the same loss. They hope if anything good could come from their brother’s death, it would be that everyone who sees the barricade placed at Jason’s memorial will take it as a sign to be more careful on the roads.

“Construction workers are people as well, you know. They have families. And they’re doing what they do to make the road safer for everybody around us, and it’s so selfish not to take into consideration that, you know, you could take somebody’s whole world in an instant,” said Brianna.

Cameron said he and his mother are not mad at the driver but hope the person learns a lesson and realizes they ruined two lives. Theirs and Jason’s. Police said the driver was not impaired and stayed at the scene to speak with officers. Investigators said the driver could face charges.

