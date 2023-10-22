Driver dead after crashing into tree in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a driver is dead after a crash in Chandler early Sunday morning. According to Chandler police, the driver crashed into a tree near Warner and Dobson roads around 3 a.m. The unidentified driver later died.

Aftermath of the collision showed heavy damage to the vehicle’s hood. No other vehicles were involved. Authorities are still working to find out the cause of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

