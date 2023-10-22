Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Driver dead after crashing into tree in Chandler

The crash happened near Warner and Dobson roads.
The crash happened near Warner and Dobson roads.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:59 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a driver is dead after a crash in Chandler early Sunday morning. According to Chandler police, the driver crashed into a tree near Warner and Dobson roads around 3 a.m. The unidentified driver later died.

Aftermath of the collision showed heavy damage to the vehicle’s hood. No other vehicles were involved. Authorities are still working to find out the cause of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
According to the Smithsonian, the totoaba are called the "Cocaine of the Sea" for their high...
Customs officers in Arizona seize $1 million worth of popular endangered fish
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Flagstaff parents die in head-on crash, three kids survive
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
One of the victims is from South Korea while the other is from California.
Identities of all three victims released in deadly plane crash in Williams

Latest News

File image
Police asking for help after man found dead in north Phoenix
Police said a driver trying to avoid hitting a car swerved into the work zone and plowed into...
Loved ones honor traffic controller killed on the job in Mesa
His job as a traffic controller was how he provided for his wife and two little girls.
Loved ones of road traffic controller killed on the job in Mesa honor his life
Guests will be able to tour the hospital’s operating rooms, see first responder vehicles, and...
Abrazo Health to host free event to learn about Scottsdale hospital’s surgical robots