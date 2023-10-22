Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Cooler weather with a chance for rain on the way for metro Phoenix

Rain chances will sit around 20%.
Rain chances will sit around 20%.(Arizona's Family)
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 5:29 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the weekend! With the weekend comes the end of the triple digits for the Valley. The high pressure that has been keeping the area above average temperatures is moving more east, and in its place will be a low pressure with some cooler air. We could also see some rain action for Hurricane Norma later this week.

For Sunday, the highs will be in the 90s, with lows in the low 75. The day will be sunny, making it a great day for outdoor activities. On Monday, our highs will drop into the 80s, and we will stay in the 80s for the rest of the week. It will also be a breezy day. On Tuesday afternoon, depending on how quickly Hurricane Norma dies down, we could see some light rain in the afternoon. Rain chances will sit around 20%. We will continue to have a chance for much-needed rain through Thursday. Next weekend, the temperature will be in the upper 80s with clear skies.

As for the high country like Flagstaff and Payson, highs for Sunday will start in the 70s, but that low pressure will drop the highs into the 60s by the early start of the week, making for cooler temps up in the mountains.

We will be keeping our eyes on the chances of rain this week for the mountain areas as there’s a chance the rain and wind could knock off the change in the leaves. So far, we aren’t tracking anything too heavy for the high country, so you could get another weekend of seeing the leaves change.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
According to the Smithsonian, the totoaba are called the "Cocaine of the Sea" for their high...
Customs officers in Arizona seize $1 million worth of popular endangered fish
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Flagstaff parents die in head-on crash, three kids survive
NASA will be using the eclipse as an opportunity to study the dynamics of our atmosphere.
Northern Arizona excited to see ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse
Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona

Latest News

First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Saturday 10/21/23
Cooldown on the way
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Saturday 10/21/23
Low pressure to bring cooler temps next week in Arizona
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 9 p.m. for Friday, 10/20/2023.
Could metro Phoenix see rain next week?
AZFamily First Alert Weather 4 p.m. Update for Friday, 10/20/23
After record heat, a big cool down for Phoenix area