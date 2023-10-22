Arizona Cardinals lose to the Seattle Seahawks 20-10

SEATTLE, WA (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Cardinals flew to the Pacific Northwest to face off against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lumen Field. Unfortunately, it was another tough loss for the Red Birds, as they fell to the Seahawks, 20-10. The Cardinals are now 1-6 for the season.

The Redbirds started the fourth quarter trailing behind the Seahawks, 17-10. The Cardinals gained possession of the ball when Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith fumbled the snap, and Cardinals Defensive Lineman Kevin Strong recovered it. However, Cardinals kicker Matt Prater fell short on a 34-yard field goal, and the Red Birds missed an opportunity to catch up to the Seahawks. The Cardinals continued to battle the Seahawks, but it wasn’t enough to pull through and suffered yet another loss for their season.

The Cardinals struggled to gain momentum in the third quarter, struggling to push through the Seahawk’s defense. Seattle kicker Jason Meyers scored a field goal, solidifying the Seahawks’ lead, 17-10. Quarterback Josh Dobbs was soon sacked. Things got exciting for the Red Birds when defensive cornerback Garrett Williams intercepted Seattle Quarterback Geno Smith’s pass at the 1-yard line.

The Cardinals entered the second quarter with 3 points to the Seahawks 7. The Cardinals had possession of the ball and went for a touchdown pass, only for the ball to be intercepted by Seahawks’ Devon Witherspoon at the endzone. However, the excitement quickly faded when five flags were thrown. Officials call a personal foul on Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe. And in a shocking turn, they ejected Cardinals’ offensive tackler, D.J. Humphries, for the rest of the game for unnecessary roughness, accidentally hitting an official.

But the Cards didn’t let the ejection get them down, as they scored a touchdown in the next play when Dobbs was able to fake and run the ball in. However, the Seahawks then completed a series of passes into the endzone, scoring a touchdown after challenging an incomplete pass call, giving the Seahawks 13 to the Cardinals’ 7.

In the first quarter, the Cardinals struggled to get a first down during their first possession of the ball and decided to punt, giving control to the Seahawks, who got at least two first downs before punting. After another back-and-forth, the Seahawks scored a touchdown with a complete pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, his first touchdown in the league. The Seahawks had a 7-0 lead over the Red Birds. The Cardinals struggled again with their possession, eventually giving back control to the Seahawks with a punt. However, Joey Blount knocked the ball out of DeeJay Dallas’ hands, and Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck picked up the fumble. The Cardinals score a field goal after trying to get to the endzone.

The Red Birds will face off against the Baltimore Ravens at State Farm Stadium next Sunday at 1:25 p.m.

