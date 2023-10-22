Your Life
Abrazo Health to host free event to learn about Scottsdale hospital’s surgical robots

Guests will be able to tour the hospital’s operating rooms, see first responder vehicles, and learn about minimally invasive surgery procedures.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Have you ever wanted to experience what it’s like to be a surgeon in an operating room? Now is your time to step into a doctor’s shoes during Abrazo Health’s Transforming Healthcare: Meet Abrazo’s Surgical Robots event.

The free event will occur on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Abrazo Health’s Scottsdale Campus at 3929 E. Bell Road. Guests will be able to tour the hospital’s operating rooms, see first responder vehicles, and learn about minimally invasive surgery procedures. Families will also have the opportunity to try out the hospital’s surgical robots, Mako and daVinci.

The daVinci robot uses tiny instruments with a range of motion greater than a human hand and 3D magnification of the surgical area to help surgeons operate through tiny incisions. Mako provides surgeons with a 3D-computer-generated patient anatomy model that optimizes socket preparation, implant positioning and alignment for hip and knee procedures. There will also be demonstrations of 3D navigation systems for spine and orthopedic procedures.

Along with the opportunity to learn about the medical field, the event will also feature Halloween-themed activities for kids, including games, roving “robots,” and fire truck, ambulance and air evac helicopter displays. To learn more and RSVP for the event, click here.

