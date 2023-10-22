2 teens arrested after pursuit in Phoenix with toddler in car

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two teens are in custody after one of them led police on a chase overnight from central to north Phoenix with a toddler, police say.

Around 10 p.m., a Kia sedan was reported stolen near 27th Avenue and Hazelwood Street. Police didn’t spot the car until around 1 a.m. when officers near 19th Avenue and Campbell Road attempted a traffic stop. The car reportedly took off onto Interstate 17 going north, which was when the Phoenix police helicopter started following the car all the way to Norterra Parkway and Jomax Road. There, the suspect driver let out three people and a toddler.

The driver then drove a little way north to a neighborhood and was stopped by police in the area of 26th Avenue and Hedgehog Place. Police arrested the driver and front passenger, while the toddler and two others — who are related — were released after being interviewed. The driver and passenger were booked into Juvenile Courts Center.

