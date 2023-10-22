Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

18-year-old killed while at friend’s birthday party, family says

Camerin Turner was killed at a home in Cleveland last Sunday. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Caitlin McCarthy and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The family and friends of an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed at a party in Ohio honored his life with a balloon release Saturday.

Camerin Turner was killed at a home in Cleveland last Sunday.

Turner’s grandmother, Jacqueline Barnes, said he was celebrating a friend’s birthday when he and two other teens were shot.

“Here you have teenagers who want to be teenagers and be a part of celebrating someone else’s birthday and then you have some others, monsters, who want to take it from them,” Barnes said.

Turner’s family and friends said they hold his memory close to their hearts.

“You see that smile on his face, that’s what got me every time,” Barnes said. “I could get on him for something, and he’d start smiling, and if I had a million dollars and he asked, he’d get it. That was my Camerin.”

The Cleveland Police Department said no one has been arrested for the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
According to the Smithsonian, the totoaba are called the "Cocaine of the Sea" for their high...
Customs officers in Arizona seize $1 million worth of popular endangered fish
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Flagstaff parents die in head-on crash, three kids survive
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
The woman claims it took DoorDash 40 minutes to tell her about the contaminated food.
Phoenix-area woman sues after DoorDash driver reportedly performs sexual act on her food

Latest News

Metro Police Chief John Drake's "estranged son" John C. Drake Jr.
Nashville police chief’s son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
Search for suspect in fatal shooting of Maryland judge continues for a fourth day
Employees cover the windows of a souvenirs store with wood in preparation for the arrival of...
Norma downgraded to a tropical storm in Mexico as Hurricane Tammy leaves Barbuda
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
No evidence of hate crime, police say as slain Detroit synagogue president mourned as devoted leader