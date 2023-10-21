Woman hospitalized, multiple people treated for heat-related illness at Arizona Jazz Festival

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in the hospital, and multiple people were treated after experiencing heat-related illness symptoms at a music festival in north Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., Phoenix Fire was called to the Arizona Jazz Festival near 53rd and High Streets. According to Phoenix Fire, a woman was taken to the hospital and other patients were treated. Phoenix Fire says several others approached the medical teams asking to have their vital signs evaluated. They were in stable condition and refused to go to the hospital. Phoenix Fire says crews will remain at the scene as a precaution due to the high temperatures.

Triple-digit temperatures are still lingering in the Valley, with the high temperature reaching 101 degrees today in Phoenix. It is important to be prepared for the heat and stay hydrated outdoors.

Even though temperatures will be trending downward this weekend into early next week, highs today will still reach 100°F for many lower desert locations. The near normal temperatures are only a couple days away. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/Ir1dGL81r8 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 21, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.