Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman hospitalized, multiple people treated for heat-related illness at Arizona Jazz Festival

Phoenix Fire was called to the Arizona Jazz Festival near 53rd and High Streets.
Phoenix Fire was called to the Arizona Jazz Festival near 53rd and High Streets.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in the hospital, and multiple people were treated after experiencing heat-related illness symptoms at a music festival in north Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., Phoenix Fire was called to the Arizona Jazz Festival near 53rd and High Streets. According to Phoenix Fire, a woman was taken to the hospital and other patients were treated. Phoenix Fire says several others approached the medical teams asking to have their vital signs evaluated. They were in stable condition and refused to go to the hospital. Phoenix Fire says crews will remain at the scene as a precaution due to the high temperatures.

Triple-digit temperatures are still lingering in the Valley, with the high temperature reaching 101 degrees today in Phoenix. It is important to be prepared for the heat and stay hydrated outdoors.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
According to the Smithsonian, the totoaba are called the "Cocaine of the Sea" for their high...
Customs officers in Arizona seize $1 million worth of popular endangered fish
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Flagstaff parents die in head-on crash, three kids survive
NASA will be using the eclipse as an opportunity to study the dynamics of our atmosphere.
Northern Arizona excited to see ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse
Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona

Latest News

The Office of the Medical Examiner’s report revealed it was upwards of 115 degrees inside the...
Phoenix veteran's death inside mobile home confirmed to be heat-related
Steve Krause’s neighbors said he was given a temporary air conditioning unit.
Medical examiner confirms Phoenix Army veteran with broken air conditioner died from heat
A man in his 40s was flown off of Camelback Mountain after becoming overheated.
Overheated hiker rescued from Camelback Mountain in east Phoenix
Every year, the county has seen health deaths surge as the population increases.
Grim milestone as Maricopa County confirms 425 heat-related deaths