Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — All Linda Bliss and Mark Honold want is some peace and quiet to relax in the backyard of their north Phoenix home and enjoy their retirement. But that’s just not happening. “We’re held hostage inside our house,” said Honold. “It’s just so loud, you can hear everything.”

The Valley seniors live directly behind a short-term rental house, which, they say, has made their lives miserable for the past year, with a constant stream of noise, late-night parties, and strangers looking into their backyard every week.

The couple has called Phoenix police at least five times and made numerous complaints to the property manager, but it hasn’t addressed the problem. And then things got worse. The couple claims the property owner recently served them with a restraining order because of all their complaints and an incident where they yelled at some guests not to be so loud. “It was very demeaning because I’m licensed by the state of Arizona for insurance, working with children, the elderly, and they came and treated me like a criminal,” said Bliss.

Arizona’s Family called the manager of the short-term rental property and was told they screen all their guests and loud parties are not allowed. The manager said the neighbors who were served the restraining order are the only ones who have complained about their guests.

Phoenix attorney Jonathan Dessaules said there are a number of things homeowners can do if they live next to an unruly short-term rental house. “My advice would be to document everything, keep a journal, walk by home and take pictures,” said Dessaules. “If you are going to go to court, either as a victim or witness, or as party seeking injunction, you want to be able to put all the evidence in front of a judge and not just say, ‘Judge, take my word for it. This house is crazy.’”

The distraught couple said that until cities like Phoenix can place stricter rules on short-term rentals, Arizona homeowners will continue to suffer. “It’s very disruptive,” said Bliss. “It’s totally changed our lives.”

