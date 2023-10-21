Your Life
Phoenix Holocaust survivor reacts to escalating war in Israel

A Phoenix Holocaust survivor hopes peace will prevail in the war between Israel and Hamas and says there is no place for evil.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Oskar Knoblauch was 20 years old when he escaped the Nazis. More than 70 of his family members were murdered during the war, including his father. The Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel nearly two weeks ago now serve as a painful reminder of his past. “It is so reminiscent of the Nazi regime, what they were doing,” said Knoblauch.

Knoblauch said Israelis now live through similar horrors inflicted upon Jewish people during the Holocaust. “Every hostage, who is there, if they survive, they will never be the same as they were before,” said Knoblauch.

Knoblauch has spent much of his life educating students about the Holocaust. He even wrote and published a book that details his harrowing escape from the Nazis. He says now, more than ever, is a time to speak up against evil. “There is no room in the world for terrorists. It cannot be tolerated,” said Knoblauch.

The FBI is reporting an uptick in hate crimes against Jewish and Muslim communities in the wake of the war in Israel and Gaza. Knoblauch said we must come together during this time.

“There is no room in this country for antisemitism. There should be no hatred for the Muslims, Christians, black people, white people, we are people,” said Knoblauch.

