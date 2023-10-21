Phoenix-area woman sues after DoorDash driver performs sexual act on her food

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix-area woman filed a lawsuit earlier this month after she said a DoorDash driver masturbated on her food. According to court paperwork, the unidentified woman ordered a meal from Filiberto’s Mexican Food through DoorDash on Jan. 17, 2022. The order was assigned to Jeffrey Reid Jacobs. Court documents said he got the food, parked in the Filiberto’s parking lot and pleasured himself on the food.

A Filiberto’s employee saw what happened and told Jacobs to return the food, according to the documents filed in court. He didn’t and drove off. The worker then called DoorDash and said what Jacobs reportedly did. The worker told DoorDash to tell the woman about what Jacobs did and not eat the food that was being delivered. The woman claims it took DoorDash 40 minutes to respond, and by that time, Jacbos had delivered the food, and she had eaten it.

The woman in the lawsuit says the incident has “caused her emotional pain and suffering,” and she has “incurred medical expenses and lost wages, and will continue to suffer both in the future.” The lawsuit claims Jacobs broke the law, but it’s unclear if law enforcement was called after the incident. The victim calls for a jury trial but doesn’t say how much money she wants.

