Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

New trial date set for father of Arizona boy who died after being locked in a closet

Anthony Martinez faces charges of first-degree murder and child abuse
Anthony Martinez faces charges of first-degree murder and child abuse(Flagstaff Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) — An Arizona man whose 6-year-old son died of starvation after being locked in a tiny closet has been assigned a new trial date.

Coconino County Superior Court set an April 16 trial date for Anthony Martinez on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse, the Arizona Daily Star reported Friday. The original date was vacated by the Arizona Court of Appeals. Elizabeth Archibeque, the boy’s mother, was sentenced in July to life without parole after pleading guilty to first-degree murder.

Authorities say Deshaun Martinez and his 7-year-old brother were locked in a closet in the family’s Flagstaff apartment for 16 hours a day for a month. It was punishment for taking food. In March 2020, the boy’s grandmother called 911 when he was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead by responding officers. Deshaun weighed just 18 pounds at the time of his death, according to an autopsy.

The grandmother, Ann Martinez, was found competent to stand trial earlier this year. She will go to trial in January on murder and child abuse charges. The boy’s parents initially attributed their son’s malnourished state to a medical condition and to ingesting diet or caffeine pills.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
According to the Smithsonian, the totoaba are called the "Cocaine of the Sea" for their high...
Customs officers in Arizona seize $1 million worth of popular endangered fish
Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Flagstaff parents die in head-on crash, three kids survive
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash

Latest News

The woman claims it took DoorDash 40 minutes to tell her about the contaminated food.
Phoenix-area woman sues after DoorDash driver performs sexual act on her food
FILE - People with the group No Labels hold signs during a rally on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
No Labels sues Arizona to block opponents from using the new political party to run for office
All the tourists might mean extra traffic, but it also boosts the Flagstaff economy.
Colorful fall leaves help boost Flagstaff’s economy
Steve Krause’s neighbors said he was given a temporary air conditioning unit.
Medical examiner confirms Phoenix Army veteran with broken air conditioner died from heat