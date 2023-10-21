Medical examiner confirms Phoenix Army veteran with broken air conditioner died from heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Department of Public Health confirms 425 heat deaths in 2023, matching the record number of heat deaths confirmed in 2022. Nearly 200 more deaths are under investigation, meaning the county will be setting a new record for heat-related deaths. More than 100 of those heat deaths happened indoors and 85% of them had a broken air conditioning, according to the latest report.

That’s what neighbors believe happened to an army veteran living in Phoenix. Steve Krause’s neighbors told us they believed he died from the heat in July. Neighbors told us back then that he was working with the city to get it fixed and was given a temporary air conditioner. At the time, his neighbors believed it must have been over 105 degrees inside, but the Office of the Medical Examiner’s report revealed it was actually upwards of 115 degrees. “It’s like living in a tin can with a mobile home,” said Krause’s neighbor, Diana Prock.

Learning the temperature inside her 74-year-old neighbor’s home was 117 degrees comes as a shock. “It’s heartbreaking thinking about how much he must’ve suffered because it was the accumulation of over a month with no air conditioning,” she said.

Prock said Krause was working with the city’s Neighborhood Services Department to fix his broken unit. She says the department then contracted a nonprofit partner that installed the temporary air conditioner while repairs were being completed. “I’m not sure that he had a full understanding of what was available and what he would be getting help with,” said Prock.

Community advocate Stacey Champion also believes Krause’s death was preventable. “His A/C unit was broken. He’s 74. He’s a veteran for crying out loud, he’s lives in a mobile home,” she said. “That should have somehow been escalated.”

The city says Krause was part of the Weatherization Assistance Program, a program that is contacted by homeowners who have urgent needs despite not being designed to address emergency air conditioning repairs. It’s meant to address energy efficiency in a home through inspections for areas of improvement. “I don’t know what they did or didn’t do, but obviously whatever was done wasn’t enough because he’s not here today,” Champion said.

Krause’s cause of death is listed as heart problems related to high blood pressure, with heat exposure as a contributing factor. “There needs to be some accountability on when things are done and how quickly they can get done and learn to escalate things depending on the severity of the issue,” Prock said.

The Neighborhood Services Department’s full statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Krause. While the City of Phoenix Weatherization Assistance Program is often contacted by residents with an urgent need for assistance, the program is not designed to address emergency air conditioning repairs. The program takes a holistic approach to addressing energy efficiency in the entire home, which includes a home assessment and inspections to identify areas of improvement. While the program may offer to place a portable air conditioning unit in a home as a temporary measure while repairs are being completed, it is not intended to substitute the need for repair or replacement. We strongly encourage residents without proper cooling to seek respite from harsh weather conditions.”

