Man found dead in Phoenix apartment after a shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died Friday after he was shot at an apartment complex in Phoenix. Police arrived around 3 a.m. at the area of 19th Avenue and Morningside Drive, where they found the man shot, and moments later, Phoenix fire paramedics said the man died.

Police say the man was murdered but so far have not said if there are any suspects. Detectives are investigating to find out what led to the shooting.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.