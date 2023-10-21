Man found dead in Phoenix apartment after a shooting

Your Life
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:04 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died Friday after he was shot at an apartment complex in Phoenix. Police arrived around 3 a.m. at the area of 19th Avenue and Morningside Drive, where they found the man shot, and moments later, Phoenix fire paramedics said the man died.

Police say the man was murdered but so far have not said if there are any suspects. Detectives are investigating to find out what led to the shooting.

