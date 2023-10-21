Your Life
Man dead after being hit by train in Flagstaff

Police are investigating what led to the accident.
Police are investigating what led to the accident.
By Kit Silavong
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:48 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died after he was hit by a train Friday evening in Flagstaff. Police say that around 5:40 p.m., 53-year-old Stacey Menold was near the train tracks next to Ponderosa Parkway and Arizona Route 66 when he was hit by a train heading eastbound and died. Flagstaff Police say that the train control devices were on.

Police are investigating what led to the accident. The department is asking anyone with information to call Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111. It’s also reminding everyone that it is against the law as well as not safe for people to be on railroad tracks unless they’re at a crossing and using them safely.

