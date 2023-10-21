Diamondbacks rally to beat Phillies 6-5 in Game 4 of NLCS, tie series 2-2

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks lived up to their nickname of the “Answerbacks.” They came back from three runs down in the seventh inning and took the lead in the eighth for a 6-5 win in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, tying the series at 2. Alek Thomas, just 23 years old, turned into a hero with his pinch-hit two-run bomb that tied the game at 5 in the 8th inning. Gabriel Moreno then singled in the game-winning run. Arizona trailed 5-2 in the seventh inning before the comeback.

The second lead all series for the Diamondbacks came in the second inning. Christian Walker reached first base on Alec Bohm’s throwing error. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had a weak grounder to Cristopher Sánchez, who could have helped turn a double play to end the inning, but thought there were two outs instead of one and just threw it to first, letting Walker go to second. Walker then moved to third on a passed ball and later scored on a single from Emmanuel Rivera.

Marte got a single in the third inning, marking 13 straight postseason games with a hit, the second-longest hit streak to start a postseason career. He later scored on Gabriel Moreno’s single, making it 2-0 D-backs. It was the first time the Phillies had trailed by two or more runs all postseason.

The two-run lead was short-lived as Kyle Schwarber got all of a Kyle Nelson pitch for his fourth home run in the playoffs this year, cutting the lead to 2-1. It was also his 19th career postseason home run, passing Reggie Jackson for the most by a left-handed hitter in MLB postseason history.

Brandon Marsh delivered the game-tying run in the fifth with a double, scoring J.T. Realmuto. Next inning, Phillies took the lead. After Andrew Saalfrank loaded the bases, Bohm hit it to Walker, who made a bad throw to home plate and Schwarber and Trea Turner scored. Bohm tried to get to second but was thrown out. Stott then walked and stole second. But Ryan Thompson got out of the inning by striking out Realmuto and forcing Nick Castellanos to ground out.

In the seventh, Walker had a bases-loaded walk, scoring Geraldo Perdomo. But the D-backs couldn’t get any more runs, as Pavin Smith, who was three for three in the playoffs, grounded out.

The bottom of the eight was big for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled leading off the eighth against Craig Kimbrel, who gave up Ketel Marte’s game-ending single in Game 3. Thomas, pinch-hitting for Emmanuel Rivera with one out, sent a full-count fastball 431 feet, splashing into the right-center field swimming pool to tie the score 5-5 as a sellout crowd at Chase Field roared. “That play is definitely something you see in your dreams,” Thomas said. “So for it to come in real life, for it to happen to me, it’s awesome. Just so grateful to have that moment.”

After Corbin Carroll was hit in the leg by a pitch, Moreno singled to center, scoring Ketel Marte, making it 6-5. Schwarber doubled with two outs in the ninth but Paul Sewald got the save with three strikeouts. He was Arizona’s eighth pitcher of the night. Kevin Ginkel, who pitched a shutout eighth inning, got the victory. “Huge contributions from everyone,” Carroll said. “We knew we need it, being a bullpen game. Some huge hits today — almost too many to count. An unbelieveable win.”

The retractable roof at Chase Field was closed after temperatures spiked to a record 104 in Phoenix on Friday afternoon. The temperature at game time — 5:07 p.m. PDT — was 102 outside, but it was a pleasant 76 in the climate-controlled ballpark. The roof has been open at Chase Field just once this postseason. That was for Game 3 of the NL Division Series, when the Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 on Oct. 11 for a three-game sweep. Phoenix will see triple-digit heat again for Game 5, which means the roof will likely be closed again.

Zack Wheeler will take the mound for the Phillies in Game 5 in the best-of-seven series, while fellow righty Zac Gallen will start for the Diamondbacks. In Game 1, Wheller pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs with eight strikeouts. Gallen also started Game 1 and had an outing he’d like to forget. He surrendered five runs on eight hits, including three homers in Philadelphia.

Houston earlier scored three times in the ninth to win 5-4 at Texas and take a 3-2 lead in the AL Championship Series. It was the first time in major league history two teams rallied to win postseason games on the same day after trailing by two runs or more in the eighth inning or later.

Arizona, in the postseason for the first time since 2017, lost the first two games of the series at Citizens Bank Park. The Diamondbacks built a two-run lead against the defending NL champions on run-scoring singles by Rivera in the second and Moreno in the third.

WEB GEM

Gurriel saved a potential extra-base hit in the second with a leaping catch at the left field wall after a drive by J.T. Realmuto.

ARIZONA ICONS

Former Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Three-time NBA All-Star Devin Booker was also in attendance, drawing a large cheer when he was pictured on the video board.

Haha this is the best. Devin Booker supporting the #Dbacks at Game 4 of the #NLCS. @azfamily https://t.co/RHhbMgyQ2c — Julia Lopez (@JuliaLopez3) October 21, 2023

