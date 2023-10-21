Your Life
Cooldown on the way

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Saturday 10/21/23
By Holly Bock
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:37 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Saturday everyone! After setting a record Friday evening for a daytime high temperature in Phoenix of 104 degrees, temps to kick off the weekend will run well above normal for this time of the year as well.

The average high is 87 degrees for this time of the year, and temperatures will be around 100 degrees in Phoenix. Expect mostly sunny conditions and the perfect weather for a Diamondbacks WIN! Big changes are on the way, however. By next week, a low-pressure system passes through the region. This will allow temperatures to cool into the 80s for daytime highs, with low temperatures in the 60s!

Finally, we will get more of a fall-like feel. It will also bring breezy conditions to the state on Monday and slight rain chances in Phoenix Tuesday night through Thursday morning. Models are hinting at the best chances for rain to be in southeastern Arizona and along the higher terrain. This could be the last weekend we spend in the triple digits! There have been 132 days so far this year with temperatures at 100 degrees or more. The record is 145 days back in 2020.

