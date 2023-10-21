Colorful fall leaves help boost Flagstaff’s economy

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - If you don’t have weekend plans, you might want to consider a trip to the high country. Fall foliage is peaking in Flagstaff, and with it comes tourists from across the southwest, which is good for the local economy and overall fall fun.

The Ahmadi family flew from northern California to spend time with family in Flagstaff. They spent their morning at the popular Aspen Loop Trail. “Kind of like to explore and visit things that I remember seeing as a kid and I like to show my kids what I saw,” they said.

They aren’t the only ones. Nadia Carcamo and Sal Hendrix drove up from Phoenix to do a photo shoot in the woods dressed as ghosts. “We decided today would be a good time to come up and again it is one of the last weekends I knew it was going to be like this before all the fall leaves disappear,” Carcamo said.

All the tourists might mean extra traffic, but it also boosts the Flagstaff economy. Sam Green has owned the Weatherford Hotel in downtown Flagstaff for more than 40 years, and their business is decorated for the fall season. “The weather getting a little cooler, the leaves blowing in the door and a lot of people coming up for the color of the leaves and just enjoying the weather from Phoenix,” Green said

Each year, she has a busy fall, in part because of the uniqueness of the town and the changing leaves. “Now it’s a destination because there is different breweries, retail stores unique to Flagstaff that you might not get in Phoenix or you might not find because they’re in a shopping mall,” Green said.

One thing you will be sure to find in Flagstaff this weekend is cooler temperatures. “I mean it’s great to have flexibility to be able to come up two hours north of Phoenix and just see this,” Carcamo said. “Just always remember that there is beautiful weather in Arizona and it’s not always 100 degrees.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.