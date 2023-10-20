True Crime Arizona’s coverage of ‘The Zombie Hunter’ case to be featured on CBS’ 48 Hours

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - True Crime Arizona is going national, as ‘The Zombie Hunter’ case is in the spotlight this weekend on CBS’ 48 hours.

Bryan Patrick Miller, known as The Zombie Hunter, was sentenced to death earlier this year for the 1990s murders of Angela Brosso and Melanie Bernas after a nearly 8-month-long trial.

The episode will feature interviews from people talking for the very first time, including Miller’s former mentor and his first victim who survived, and will feature never-before-seen evidence.

You can watch ‘Unmasking the Zombie Hunter’ this Saturday on 48 Hours at 9 pm on CBS 5.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.