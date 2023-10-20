True Crime Arizona’s coverage of ‘The Zombie Hunter’ case to be featured on CBS’ 48 Hours

Your Life
True Crime Arizona is going national, as ‘The Zombie Hunter’ case is in the spotlight this weekend on CBS’ 48 hours.
By Briana Whitney
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - True Crime Arizona is going national, as ‘The Zombie Hunter’ case is in the spotlight this weekend on CBS’ 48 hours.

Bryan Patrick Miller, known as The Zombie Hunter, was sentenced to death earlier this year for the 1990s murders of Angela Brosso and Melanie Bernas after a nearly 8-month-long trial.

The episode will feature interviews from people talking for the very first time, including Miller’s former mentor and his first victim who survived, and will feature never-before-seen evidence.

You can watch ‘Unmasking the Zombie Hunter’ this Saturday on 48 Hours at 9 pm on CBS 5.

