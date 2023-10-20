Self-taught Navajo artist behind new Steve Nash mural at Footprint Center in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s a new mural at the Footprint Center’s CarMax concourse honoring Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor inductee Steve Nash.

The Suns tapped self-taught artist, Piersten Doctor, for the project. “Something is just natural when you’re watching him as a kid,” said Doctor, who feels honored to paint his all-time favorite player.

Doctor remembers Nash with the “seven seconds or less” Phoenix Suns. Now, Nash’s eyes are on him for hours, days, and weeks to perfect the painting. “It’s a complete circle, watching it as a kid and then finally painting it … ah, it’s a dream come true,” Doctor said.

Doctor, who is a proud Navajo, said it means the world that his culture is represented through this piece of art. “As a Native American, you just feel good about it,” he said.

Doctor was approached by Suns DJ Shawn Martinez, also known as DJ Tribal Touch, who saw Doctor’s work in Scottsdale. “Like ... is this for real? Is this a scam?” Doctor recalled. “I didn’t believe it for the longest time, and the Suns messaged me directly, so I was like, ‘this has taken off, OK, let’s go with it.’’

The floor general is immortalized through the new mural, which someday Doctor hopes Nash sees. “Make it look right, make it look awesome,” Doctor said. “I can’t mess it up!”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.