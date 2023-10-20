Record heat today to be followed by weekend cool down

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -One last day of record heat can be expected in the Valley before big weather changes arrive. Look for a high of 104 degrees in Phoenix this afternoon, which will break the old record of 103 degrees set in 2003. Skies should stay sunny today with light winds.

The unseasonably strong ridge of high pressure that’s been in place over the Southwest will finally weaken and shift east this weekend. That means lower temperatures, although still warm for this time of year. In the Valley, look for a high of 101 on Saturday and 96 on Sunday with clear skies.

Winds begin to pick up across the state Sunday with the approach of an area of low pressure. The trough should be able to tap into some moisture to our south from what’s left of Hurricane Norma. Rain chances are in the forecast Monday through midweek, although the best chances are across Eastern Arizona. The Valley has a slight chance of showers from Monday night through Wednesday night.

A stronger storm may push into the region Thursday, bringing more wind, showers and lower snow levels in the high country. For the Valley, no more rain looks likely, but we’ll see a nice temperature drop. Highs will top out near 90 on Monday, in the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, and only in the low 80s Thursday.

