Could the Phoenix area see rain next week?

The Valley could see rain next week.
The Valley could see rain next week.(Arizona's Family)
By Royal Norman
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The ridge of high pressure that has brought us a week of record and near-record heat is beginning to shift to the east and weaken. As it does, a rather interesting area of low pressure will charge our way from the Pacific Northwest. Earlier in the week, it looked like the low would stay hooked up to the jet stream and make a glancing blow across northern Arizona. Now it looks like the low will cut off from the main jet stream and do its spinning thing over Arizona. That will entrain some moisture from what’s left of Hurricane Norma and bring it into the state. Desert rain chances will be in the range of 20-30% on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the chances for rain will be great in the mountains and in southeast Arizona.

So the bad news is we’re going to get one more day with a high at 100 or more on Saturday. And literally, that could be the final triple digit of the year. Good day, sir! By Sunday, we’ll be in the mid-80s and by Monday, the upper-80s. Tuesday through Friday of next week, we’ll have periods of clouds, maybe a few showers if we’re lucky and highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

