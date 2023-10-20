Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix teacher writes book about conquering life’s struggles

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
David Solano's book, "Anything is Possible: A Journey of Resilience," tells the story of his fight through life's struggles.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:56 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) David Solano has been an educator in Maryvale for 25 years and even runs his own non-profit organization. Solano’s No Limit Hoops uses basketball as a way to keep kids off the streets and out of trouble.

Now, Solano has written a book about overcoming his own struggles. “Anything is Possible: A Journey of Resilience,” tells Solano’s story of growing up with a disability and staying the course through life’s challenges. Watch the interview above for more of his inspiring story and check out the links below:

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
According to the Smithsonian, the totoaba are called the "Cocaine of the Sea" for their high...
Customs officers in Arizona seize $1 million worth of popular endangered fish
Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Flagstaff parents die in head-on crash, three kids survive
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash

Latest News

David Solano's book, "Anything is Possible: A Journey of Resilience," tells the story of his...
Phoenix educator writes book about overcoming obstacles
She was awarded as the USTA Southwest Champion of Equality.
Phoenix woman receives prestigious award, gives back to youth tennis community
.
Phoenix woman is giving back to the tennis youth community
Jake Plummer (pictured) will be alongside Richard Jefferson serving as the 2023 grand marshals...
Jake Plummer, Richard Jefferson named 2023 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade grand marshals