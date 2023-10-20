Phoenix teacher writes book about conquering life’s struggles

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — David Solano has been an educator in Maryvale for 25 years and even runs his own non-profit organization. Solano’s No Limit Hoops uses basketball as a way to keep kids off the streets and out of trouble.

Now, Solano has written a book about overcoming his own struggles. “Anything is Possible: A Journey of Resilience,” tells Solano’s story of growing up with a disability and staying the course through life’s challenges. Watch the interview above for more of his inspiring story and check out the links below:

