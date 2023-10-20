Phoenix Pride Festival returns to celebrate LGBTQ+ community on Oct. 21-22

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Get ready for an exciting weekend of entertainment, food, and pride! The Phoenix Pride Festival is back to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Thousands of people are expected to attend the celebration at the Steele Indian School Park on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The two-day festival will feature live entertainment with 150 performances and over 300 exhibitors showcasing a variety of food, shopping and community resources. There will also be performances from Ashanti, Donna De Lory, Niki Haris, Paulina Rubio, Zee Machine and Ultra Nate.

For 41 years, Phoenix Pride has organized marches, rallies, parades and outreach events to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. The festival is expected to bring over 55,000 attendees, all gathered for the camaraderie of the LGBTQ+ community, raise funds for the Phoenix Pride Community programs and educate the public about the constant civil rights battle the LGBTQ community faces.

This year’s festival will also feature an art expo, kidspace, VIP experience, erotic world, dance pavilion, and the Fiesta Caliente Latin Stage presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and produced by Club Papi. Tickets for the festival range from $40 to $55, with VIP options available. Click here to learn more.

