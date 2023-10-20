Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Overheated hiker rescued from Camelback Mountain in east Phoenix

A man in his 40s was flown off of Camelback Mountain after becoming overheated.
A man in his 40s was flown off of Camelback Mountain after becoming overheated.(Phoenix Fire Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:05 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A man is hospitalized after becoming overheated while hiking Camelback Mountain early Friday afternoon.

Just after 12 p.m., Phoenix and Tempe technical rescue teams were called to the Echo Canyon trail for reports of a hiker in distress. Rescue crews located a man about three-fourths of the way up the mountain suffering from heat-related symptoms. Firefighters then called for a helicopter to hoist the man from the mountain to an ambulance waiting nearby.

The man in his 40s was taken to a hospital for further evaluation in stable condition. No firefighters were hurt.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
According to the Smithsonian, the totoaba are called the "Cocaine of the Sea" for their high...
Customs officers in Arizona seize $1 million worth of popular endangered fish
Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Flagstaff parents die in head-on crash, three kids survive
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash

Latest News

Connor Mullett, 18, was arrested for criminal speed after allegedly following a Tempe police...
Man arrested for allegedly speeding while following Tempe police cruiser
It happened on the westbound side of the I-10 near Riggs Road.
Child, 2 adults seriously hurt in crash on I-10 near Chandler
Many people are coming for the first time amid the skyrocketing grocery and gas prices.
Help St. Mary’s Food Bank ‘strike out’ hunger in Phoenix
I-10 traffic will be impacted in the Valley this coming weekend.
Major East Valley weekend closures; lane restrictions in Tempe, Glendale