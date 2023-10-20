Overheated hiker rescued from Camelback Mountain in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after becoming overheated while hiking Camelback Mountain early Friday afternoon.

Just after 12 p.m., Phoenix and Tempe technical rescue teams were called to the Echo Canyon trail for reports of a hiker in distress. Rescue crews located a man about three-fourths of the way up the mountain suffering from heat-related symptoms. Firefighters then called for a helicopter to hoist the man from the mountain to an ambulance waiting nearby.

The man in his 40s was taken to a hospital for further evaluation in stable condition. No firefighters were hurt.

The hiker and all team members are safely off the mountain.



Safety Tips:



Hydrate before, during, and after your hike.



Bring a full charged cell phone.



Wear the proper footwear.



Hike in the cooler parts of the day. pic.twitter.com/q5t7g1tKxK — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) October 20, 2023

