No law requires candidates to live in the district where they are running

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -The race to replace Rep. Debbie Lesko is already heating up, and it appears that two of the big names expected to run next do not live in the West Valley district they want to represent.

But nothing prevents a candidate from seeking office in a district where they don’t reside. The U.S. Constitution only requires that anyone seeking to run be at least 25 years old and have been a citizen of the county for seven years.

The former Republican for Arizona Attorney General Abe Hamadeh announced his candidacy a few hours after Lesko revealed she would not run for re-election in her West Valley congressional district. He had previously lived in Scottsdale and did not return calls seeking comment on where he currently resides.

Blake Masters, who won the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate last year before losing in the general election, lives in Tucson. Master is still thinking about a run, but sources close to him said they expect him to move into the district if he does commit to the race.

