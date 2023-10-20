Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

No law requires candidates to live in the district where they are running

Currently, there is no requirement to live in the district that a lawmaker represents
By Dennis Welch
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:29 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -The race to replace Rep. Debbie Lesko is already heating up, and it appears that two of the big names expected to run next do not live in the West Valley district they want to represent.

But nothing prevents a candidate from seeking office in a district where they don’t reside. The U.S. Constitution only requires that anyone seeking to run be at least 25 years old and have been a citizen of the county for seven years.

The former Republican for Arizona Attorney General Abe Hamadeh announced his candidacy a few hours after Lesko revealed she would not run for re-election in her West Valley congressional district. He had previously lived in Scottsdale and did not return calls seeking comment on where he currently resides.

Blake Masters, who won the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate last year before losing in the general election, lives in Tucson. Master is still thinking about a run, but sources close to him said they expect him to move into the district if he does commit to the race.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
One customer went to a dress fitting but later saw the store looked abandoned. Dresses no...
Phoenix dress shop under fire for suddenly closing; clients seeking refunds
Police say the teens died at the scene.
Two teen girls identified after being killed in north Phoenix UTV crash
According to the Smithsonian, the totoaba are called the "Cocaine of the Sea" for their high...
Customs officers in Arizona seize $1 million worth of popular endangered fish
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Flagstaff parents die in head-on crash, three kids survive

Latest News

LNL Breaking News: State Department Issues Worldwide Caution
Although the election results were finalized, the legal fight continued into 2023.
Judge rules against Cochise County hand-counting ballots in the future
According to Horne, officers can come from other departments, such as a Peoria officer being...
Horne announces program adding nearly 140 school safety officers in Arizona schools
This July 17, 2018 image released ABC shows Meghan McCain on the set of "The View,"
Meghan McCain calls for ASU to take a stance on Israel-Hamas war