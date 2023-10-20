Man dead, 2 suspects in custody after late-night shooting in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man is dead and two suspects are in custody after a late-night shooting in Glendale on Thursday.

Glendale police tell Arizona’s Family that the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times and later died on scene. At that time, witnesses saw two suspects running away and authorities put up a perimeter to try and find the suspect, in addition to placing the nearby Banner Thunderbird Medical Center on lockdown. After a short time, officers were able to arrest the suspects.

Details surrounding what led up to the shooting have not been released. Authorities have not yet identified the victim nor the two suspects.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.