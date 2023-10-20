Your Life
Man arrested for allegedly speeding while following Tempe police cruiser

Connor Mullett, 18, was arrested for criminal speed after allegedly following a Tempe police...
Connor Mullett, 18, was arrested for criminal speed after allegedly following a Tempe police officer during a dangerous situation.(Tempe Police Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A man was arrested early Friday morning after allegedly speeding while following an unmarked Tempe police cruiser. The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Connor Mullett.

It began just after 1 a.m. in the area of Priest Drive and Loop 202 as an officer in an unmarked police vehicle was trying to catch up to a motorcycle. That’s when police say Mullett, in a BMW, pulled up alongside the police vehicle, which had its emergency lights activated, and kept pace with the officer while speeding. At one point, police say Mullett pulled directly behind the cruiser and was so close that the officer could no longer see its headlights.

The officer then called for assistance, and other units soon pulled Mullett over in the area of 26th Street and Camelback Road. Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop, ordering the people out of the car at gunpoint.

Police say the driver, Mullett, was arrested for criminal speed, adding that impairment was not a factor in the incident. No one else was arrested.

