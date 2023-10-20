Major East Valley weekend closures; lane restrictions in Tempe, Glendale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three significant closures around the Valley and a number of freeway lane restrictions could impact your weekend plans. See the map below to find an alternate route.

Road Closures

Eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed between U.S. 60 and the Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain freeways) from 11 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. It’s important to note that the westbound U.S. 60 to eastbound I-10 ramp will also be closed. Both HOV ramps between I-10 and U.S. 60 are closed, as well as the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road.

Eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed at Greenfield Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for bridge work. Eastbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at Val Vista Drive, Gilbert Road and Stapley Drive are also closed. Drivers in the area should plan for extra travel time.

Guadalupe Road will be closed in both directions between Prote Parkway and Calle Saguaro from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. ADOT is asking drivers to use Elliott as a detour.

Lane Restrictions

For those headed westbound on the I-10 between Baseline Road and U.S. 60, the freeway will be down to two lanes from 10 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday for construction. The on and off-ramps at Mill Avenue will also be closed.

Southbound lanes of Loop 101 in Glendale will be down to two lanes between Glendale Avenue and Cardinals Way as ADOT crews work to repair pavement on the roadway. The southbound on-ramps at Glendale and Maryland avenues will be closed periodically, so drivers are asked to use 91st or 99th Avenue to Cardinals Way as alternates.

